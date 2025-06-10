Shedeur Sanders Declines to Comment on Father Deion's Health Situation
Shedeur Sanders is embarking upon his first NFL offseason this summer and the start of minicamp on Tuesday marked the next stage of the Cleveland Browns' summer program.
Meanwhile, it was revealed on Tuesday Sanders's father, Deion, is dealing with an undisclosed health issue and is away from the University of Colorado campus at the moment. The news came from Sanders's brother, Deion Jr., who said Deion is "feeling well" during a livestream but details are otherwise scarce.
Shedeur was asked about the situation while speaking to reporters at minicamp and declined to answer.
"I don't know what's going on," Sanders said. "I'm here not to talk about Pops and them. I'm here (to be) quarterback of the Cleveland Browns."
Sanders is clearly keeping his focus on football. And it seems likely the sports world will hear from Deion himself soon enough, anyway.