Shedeur Sanders Reveals Which Team He'll Meet With First During Pre-Draft Process
Now that the 2024-25 football season has officially come to an end, it's time to quickly pivot into NFL draft mode.
The league's annual event where the nation's top college football top prospects see their dreams come true is less than 75 days away. In between—however—is the NFL Combine, 30 visits (where teams are allowed to bring in up to 30 players to their facility), and Pro Days.
In a video shared by ESPN Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders shared that he already has his first visit scheduled.
"30 visits start like March 4," said the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback before revealing which team he's headed to first. "Browns. I got the Browns then the Giants."
Cleveland, of course, has a reputation for being one of the worst franchises in the sport. Not only are they the owners of the abysmal Deshaun Watson contract but after a 3-14 finish to the 2024-25 season, franchise cornerstone Myles Garrett requested a trade earlier this month.
Despite the stink, Sanders' father Deion—who previously said there are teams he wouldn't allow his son to play for—has spoken with the Browns and didn't seem to have any reservations about Shedeur going there.
"I've spoken to all but one [of the top three teams in the draft], and that's the Titans," Coach Prime revealed on The Rich Eisen Show last week. "But he has. But the others I've spoken to."
Sanders spent the last two seasons playing quarterback for his father's Colorado Buffaloes and in the 2024 regular season, led the Big 12 conference in passing yards (3,926), passing touchdowns (35), completion percentage (74.2%), and efficiency rating (168.8).
Both he and former teammate Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, are expected to be among the top selections in April's NFL draft.