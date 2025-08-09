Shedeur Sanders Had Special Gift for Browns Teammates Before First Preseason Start
Before Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL preseason start on Friday in the Browns' game against the Panthers, he made sure to show some appreciation for his teammates.
Sanders shared after the game that he gifted several of his receivers new cleats, and that some of his teammates even wore them during the game.
"I'm just excited for all of them. I gifted a lot of receivers the Prime DT 96s," Sanders told reporters. "A couple of them had them on. I just gifted a couple of the main receivers going into this game, I gifted them some cleats. Some wore them, some didn't, but I was like, this is just my little appreciation gift to them."
Sanders noted that he wished he could have gifted all his receivers the cleats, but there aren't many of them in stock.
Sanders's teammates did come through for him as well as he made his preseason debut, helping him put out a strong showing in his first NFL action. Sanders connected with eight different pass-catchers, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns over about two and a half quarters of play. He was replaced late in the third quarter by Tyler Huntley, but led three touchdown drives in the 30-10 win over Carolina.
Though Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not want to get into the quarterback battle after the game, he did say that Sanders will "get a ton of reps" next week, which will give Sanders more chances to connect with his receivers as the Browns face the Eagles in their second preseason game.