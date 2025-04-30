Shedeur Sanders Has Best Selling Jersey of Draft Class Despite Fall to Fifth Round
Shedeur Sanders may not have been one of the first names off the board at the 2025 NFL Draft, despite the expectations heading into the draft, but it seems that his Cleveland Browns jersey is still flying off the shelf.
Although Sanders had to wait until pick No. 144, a fifth-round selection, to hear his name called on draft day, the Browns don't appear to be having much trouble selling his new jersey.
According to Darren Rovell of cllct.com, Fanatics confirmed that Sanders's jersey is now the No. 1 best selling jersey among all rookies in the class of 2025.
As of Monday, Sanders had sold the third most jerseys among the draft class, but fans in Cleveland––among other supporters of the rookie quarterback––have continued to add his jersey to their shopping carts, enough so that he's overtaken the top spot in the class.
That's all before Sanders has even officially decided on what his jersey number will be in the NFL. At both of his collegiate stops at Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders donned the No. 2 jersey, so it's possible he'll stick with that as he transitions to the pros.
Regardless, Sanders's free fall into the fifth round doesn't seem to have had a negative impact on his jersey sales, yet another sign of the immense popularity of the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.