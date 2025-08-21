Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts on Biding Time to Become NFL Starter
As expected, the Browns named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback earlier this week. Flacco beat out Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who all dealt with injuries during the preseason.
Sanders has been behind the other three quarterbacks on the depth chart throughout the preseason and will officially take on a backup role. Though he likely isn't going to be starting for the Browns anytime in the near future, he is undeterred by that and continues to bring a positive attitude to practices.
"I feel like I've been through this already before," Sanders explained to reporters on Thursday. "It was a COVID year, Jackson State, I wasn't eligible to play. ... My purpose was going there and doing everything I can on scout team each and every day. That's my reflection, that's how I'm able to get through anything that life throws at me or whatever I'm going through because I've done it in a similar form."
Sanders remains unconcerned with where he stands on the depth chart behind Flacco, and instead feels confident he'll be ready when it's his time to play.
"I would say I learned life in a different perspective and that's why coming here I'm happy, I've always got good energy," Sanders said. "I'm blessed to come out here every day, regardless of situation, regardless of anything. I know my time, whenever that is, I'll be ready for it and I'm going to embrace that. In due time, I've got many things I need to fix, many things I need to work on. I'm not oblivious to that. All I look at is as, I'm getting more time to cook. I'm getting more time to warm up. That's all it is."
So far, Sanders's primary action in the NFL has come during the Browns' first preseason game when he started and played nearly three full quarters. Sanders threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, but felt he could have played better. He is next expected to see the field on Saturday, when he is set to play after Flacco and Gabriel in the Browns' final preseason game.