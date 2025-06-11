Shedeur Sanders Near-Perfect During Browns Drills on Wednesday
Shedeur Sanders showed well at the second day of Cleveland Browns minicamp on Wednesday.
The rookie quarterback outplayed his competition for the team's starting job and was almost perfect. ESPN Cleveland has been tracking every throw by the four Browns quarterbacks during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 team drills, and the Colorado product was excellent.
Sanders completed 8 of 9 passes with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was 9 of 16 for two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Veteran Joe Flacco was 3 of 7, with a touchdown and no picks.
Lastly, Kenny Pickett was 6 of 11 and had a touchdown and no interceptions.
The Browns' quarterback competition is likely to last through training camp and into the preseason. There doesn't appear to be a clear leader. That's good news for the rookies.
Sanders plummeted during the 2025 NFL draft, dropping from a potential first-round pick to a fifth-rounder. Cleveland finally took him off the board with the 144th pick. Gabriel was selected in the third round, which should create a fascinating situation moving forward.
For now, Sanders is showing well.