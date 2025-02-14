Shedeur Sanders Gives Loud Denial of Placement in ESPN Mock Draft
With the latest NFL season over, much of the league will shift into preparations for the 2025 NFL draft. As the selection weekend approaches, numerous mock drafts will be published, predicting where the best players will land come April.
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft. While Sanders was at the gym, an ESPN TV segment was airing and talking over analyst Field Yates's latest mock draft, which has the Las Vegas Raiders selecting him with the sixth pick in the draft.
Sanders denied the idea that he would get taken sixth in the draft, calling out "That’s cap bruh, I ain’t going sixth."
Yates projected Sanders as the second quarterback off the board, after predicting the New York Giants would take Cam Ward at No. 3 overall. Yates referred to Sanders as "the best pure passer in the draft" and someone who could "quickly improve" the Raiders quarterback room.
Sanders's confidence is reminiscent of his dad, Deion Sanders. When Deion was going through the draft process, he famously told the New York Giants, who held the No. 18 pick in his draft class, "‘I’ll be gone before then. I’ll see y’all later.'" Deion was right—the Atlanta Falcons picked him fifth that year.
Sanders has previously said that he doesn't care if he will be the No. 1 pick. "Why would I be mad?" Sanders asked ESPN's Kevin Clark last week. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me.”
Though Sanders might not care if he's taken No. 1 or if Ward gets picked ahead of him, it's appears that he does not think he will fall to No. 6.
There are currently different opinions among analysts where Sanders will land, and if him or Ward is the top passer in this draft. Fox analyst Joel Klatt called Sanders the "clear No. 1 quarterback" in the draft earlier this week.
Sanders said this week that he currently has two visits scheduled, with the Giants and Cleveland Browns. He previously met with members of the Giants, Browns, and Tennessee Titans organizations at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month.