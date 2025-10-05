Shedeur Sanders Shares One-Word Message to Dillon Gabriel Before First NFL Start

SI

Shedeur Sanders showed support to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel ahead of Gabriel's first NFL start against the Vikings on Sunday.
The Browns are kicking off a new era with Dillon Gabriel getting the starting quarterback nod for Week 5's game against the Vikings in London. Shedeur Sanders, for one, seems happy to see his fellow rookie receive the special opportunity.

Sanders brewed some controversy earlier this week when he strangely pantomimed his locker room interview after the Browns named Gabriel their starting quarterback and benched Joe Flacco. His viral stunt was reportedly a troll aimed at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who claimed Sanders "runs his mouth" and implied the Colorado product should be more focused on his development in the league.

Sanders may have revealed his true feelings about Gabriel's first NFL start on his Instagram, when he shared a simple message ahead of Sunday's London game.

Sanders posted a photo of him practicing with Gabriel and wrote in the caption, "#dawgs," while also tagging Gabriel.

It would certainly seem like all is well within the Browns quarterback room—in terms of chemistry and camaraderie, that is.

Cleveland is 1-3 to start the season, having suffered particularly bad blowout losses to the Ravens and Lions. The Browns will no doubt be hoping Gabriel can help turn things around against the Vikings, and the rookie quarterback has enjoyed a solid first quarter featuring his first touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

