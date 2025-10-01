Deion Sanders Had Six-Word Response to Son Shedeur's Silent Interview
The Browns benched Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel this week, turning to a new starting quarterback before their matchup against the Vikings on Sunday.
Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, who will remain the team's third-string quarterback, was interviewed in the locker room after the change. Shedeur, however, opted not to speak. Instead, he pantomimed answers and smiled as reporters asked questions on Wednesday.
Shedeur's father and coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, approved of his son's tactics. Deion commented on a post of the clip on Instagram, "Good 1 son. You did that" with 10 laughing emojis.
Well Off, a brand and media company owned by Shedeur's brother, Deion Sanders Jr., indicated on Instagram that Shedeur's silent interview wasn't in response to Gabriel becoming the Browns' starting quarterback, but to former Jets and Bills' head coach Rex Ryan's harsh comments about him on ESPN's Get Up.
Ryan said on the show Monday, "This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."