Shedeur Sanders Weighs In On How He'd Feel If Deion Sanders Coaches Cowboys
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys announced they'd be parting ways with coach Mike McCarthy, former star cornerback, Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders immediately emerged as a potential candidate for the job. And sure enough, the Cowboys are interested in Sanders, as he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the team's head coaching vacancy, as confirmed by Sanders himself.
And while Sanders seems interested enough to listen to Jones, he also made it clear during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, that the only way he'd coach in the NFL is if he'd be able to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, each of whom are slated to enter the 2025 NFL draft.
Shedeur, expected to be a top pick come April, attended Tuesday's Dallas Mavericks-Denver Nuggets game and at halftime was asked what he thinks of rumors about his father potentially coaching the team he once played for.
"I think it would be cool," Sanders told Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. "What do you think?"
The elder Sanders, in a statement on Monday night, said the following about his conversation with Jones and interest in the Cowboys' head coaching job.
"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing," he said. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."
Since arriving in Boulder in December of 2022, Sanders has quickly turned the program around. On the heels of a 1-11 season in '22, Sanders, in his first year at the helm, led the Buffaloes to 4-8 season that began with a bang and a media firestorm unrivaled by nearly any other team in sports.
And the sequel was much better. In '24, Sanders and his son helped lead Colorado to nine wins, the program's most since 2016, while flirting with the College Football Playoff and eventually, securing a berth in the Alamo Bowl.
Sanders has an $8 million buyout if his contract with the Buffaloes is terminated before December 31, 2025, according to the Coloradoan.