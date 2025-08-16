Shedeur Sanders Shows Positive Sign for Quick Return Ahead of Missed Preseason Game
Shedeur Sanders won't play in the Browns' second preseason game Saturday against the Eagles after he suffered an oblique strain during Wednesday's practice. That didn't stop him from throwing some short passes during warmups, providing optimism he may be able to return sooner rather than later and play in Cleveland's preseason finale next week against the Rams.
Ahead of Sanders's absence in Philadelphia Saturday, he was seen throwing balls to tight end David Njoku. Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the rookie quarterback will be in uniform against the Eagles even though he won't play.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Sanders's status Thursday where he mentioned the team was treating the QB as day-to-day.
Cabot reported the team is now hopeful he will play some in their last preseason game next week against the Rams. Coming off an exciting preseason debut where he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns in just over a half of action, Sanders still isn't in the mix to start for Cleveland when it counts. He'll certainly get some reps if healthy for the team's last dress rehearsal before the regular season starts though. Tossing the ball around during warmups in Philadelphia is a good sign for that to come to fruition.
Fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel will start for the Browns against the Eagles after his return from a hamstring injury.