NFL Analyst Defends and Clarifies Comments on Shedeur Sanders’s Preseason Start
Shedeur Sanders will start the Browns' first preseason game on Friday night after spending the first few weeks of training camp as the No. 4 quarterback on the team's depth chart. As with everything involving Sanders over the last few years, this has generated a lot of opinions and then opinions about those opinions.
Earlier this week ESPN's Louis Riddick expressed concerns that Sanders was being put in a bad position because he hasn't been getting enough practice reps during training camp. This is an opinion that has been echoed by multiple people like Stephen A. Smith and Robert Griffin III.
While Riddick didn't specifically say Sanders was being "set up to fail," he seemed to become the face of those comments as media members like Brady Quinn, Dan Orlovsky, Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd pushed back on that narrative.
On Friday morning Riddick responded on social media by clarifying that he had never said Sanders was "set up to fail," but that he "wasn't necessarily set up for perfection due to a lack of quality reps."
With Sanders actually playing in a real game later tonight, Riddick probably could have just let this news cycle run out and wait for it to be reset as people react to the rookie's preseason debut and then in turn react to the reactions.