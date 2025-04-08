Mel Kiper Jr. Has Shedeur Sanders Almost Falling Out of Top 10 in New NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is quickly approaching with just a few weeks to go until names start getting called in Green Bay. That means we're in the frantic final stretch of mock draft season. Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest one on Tuesday and the biggest move up front has to do with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Kiper has said a number of times recently that he likes Sanders better than Cam Ward. But since many people around the league believe Ward will go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, Kiper has had to try to figure out where Sanders will land.
This time he has the QB falling all the way to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. He previously had Sanders going to the New York Jets at No. 7.
Here's his breakdown of the pick:
If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 ... and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him—maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks—but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot.
Sanders is my top-ranked quarterback, and his accuracy jumps off the tape. He completed 74% of his throws last season despite being under constant pressure. Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns. And he wouldn't be forced to play right away. Derek Carr, 34, will be with the Saints for at least another season; Sanders could learn behind him before taking over.
Kiper's top 5 is as follows:
1. Cam Ward, QB, Titans
2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Browns
3. Abdul Carter, LB, Giants
4. Will Campbell, OT, Patriots
5. Mason Graham, DT, Jaguars