SI

Mel Kiper Jr. Has Shedeur Sanders Almost Falling Out of Top 10 in New NFL Mock Draft

Andy Nesbitt

Mel Kiper Jr. has Shedeur Sanders going to the Saints in his new mock draft.
Mel Kiper Jr. has Shedeur Sanders going to the Saints in his new mock draft. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL draft is quickly approaching with just a few weeks to go until names start getting called in Green Bay. That means we're in the frantic final stretch of mock draft season. Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest one on Tuesday and the biggest move up front has to do with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Kiper has said a number of times recently that he likes Sanders better than Cam Ward. But since many people around the league believe Ward will go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, Kiper has had to try to figure out where Sanders will land.

This time he has the QB falling all the way to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. He previously had Sanders going to the New York Jets at No. 7.

Here's his breakdown of the pick:

If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 ... and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him—maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks—but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot.

Sanders is my top-ranked quarterback, and his accuracy jumps off the tape. He completed 74% of his throws last season despite being under constant pressure. Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns. And he wouldn't be forced to play right away. Derek Carr, 34, will be with the Saints for at least another season; Sanders could learn behind him before taking over.

Kiper's top 5 is as follows:

1. Cam Ward, QB, Titans

2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Browns

3. Abdul Carter, LB, Giants

4. Will Campbell, OT, Patriots

5. Mason Graham, DT, Jaguars

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL