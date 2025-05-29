'It's Lit': Shedeur Sanders Reacts to Signing Rookie Contract with Browns
After a tumultuous slide down the board in the 2025 NFL draft, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ultimately selected in the fifth round (144th pick) by the Cleveland Browns. Last week, amidst their offseason program, he officially signed his rookie contract with the team.
A pre-slotted four-year contract worth $4.6 million, it's certainly not what Sanders was expecting prior to draft weekend, but nevertheless, he sounds excited about putting pen to paper. The signal-caller reacted to his new deal during a recent podcast appearance:
"To get my first rookie contract?" Sanders responded when asked about signing. "It's lit!"
Sanders enters a quarterback room in Cleveland consisting of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as Deshaun Watson recovers from Achilles surgery. The four will compete for the Browns' starting job throughout training camp.
"The quarterback room's fun," Sanders added. "Every day is fun going in there. Everything is really good. I'm happy."
Cleveland opens the 2025 season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.