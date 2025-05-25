Shedeur Sanders Reveals How Dillon Gabriel Has Impressed Him This Spring
Nobody could have predicted that former first-round hopeful Shedeur Sanders would have fallen to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick. But as unlikely as that was, even crazier was that the Browns took another quarterback—Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel—two rounds ahead of him.
And considering how Sanders has dominated the conversations since, with Gabriel being treated as more of a footnote, you might think the pair would be feeling a bit competitive or hostile toward one another as they jockey for the starting quarterback spot. But that's where you'd be wrong.
"Everything's been cool," Sanders told SportCasting's DJ Siddiqui earlier this week, speaking about Gabriel. "He's a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that's coming his way. I'm just happy he's positive, he's able to handle everything. We're truly cool."
Moreover, he said he and Gabriel are "for sure" learning from one another as the navigate this entrance into the league.
Sanders also told Siddiqui that he keeps up with former teammate Travis Hunter, who was taken with the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.
“Just stay focused is the main thing,” No. 12 said of the pair's conversations. “But we both know that, so we just check in to make sure we’re both progressing.”
In addition to Sanders and Gabriel, the Browns' quarterback room comprises former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, league veteran Joe Flacco and problem child DeShaun Watson. Watson is currently dealing with another Achilles injury and is unlikely to play much or at all in 2025, but both Flacco and Pickett could certainly win the starting role over the summer. And though it's also possible Sanders or Gabriel earns the job instead, it's much more likely they are learning behind the two battle-tested vets on their roster before they get to take meaningful snaps, anyway.
In the meantime, the rookies are right to do as Sanders already mentioned—learn from one another and stay focused.