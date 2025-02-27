Shedeur Sanders Seen Walking Around Indianapolis With Hats of Three NFL Teams
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to hear his name called very early in the first round of the NFL draft in April. Which team he will play for at the next level, however, is still very much unknown.
While Mel Kiper Jr. had him dropping out of the top 5 in his latest mock draft earlier this week, many suspect Sanders will go in the first few picks, where teams like the Browns (No. 2) and Giants (No. 3) could select a new signal-caller.
Sanders is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine and he was seen walking around the city with the hats of three NFL teams attached to his backpack. Those teams? The Browns, Vikings and Saints.
Of those three teams, the Browns make the most sense for a possible landing spot for the 23-year-old. The Saints make a little less sense as they own the pick No. 9 and Sanders could very well be off the board by then. The Vikings make absolutely no sense since they have the No. 24 pick and have J.J. McCarthy coming back from injury.
These hats likely don't carry any hidden meaning, as Sanders is interviewing with teams at the combine. But with the draft coming up, anything the QB does will be noticed.