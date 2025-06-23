Shedeur Sanders Had Subtle Reaction to Travis Hunter Signing Historic Rookie Contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed first-round pick Travis Hunter to his rookie deal on Sunday, a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. As part of the deal, the Jaguars paid his $30.57 million signing bonus entirely upfront, making Hunter the first non-quarterback not picked No. 1 in the draft to receive his whole signing bonus upfront.
The Jaguars additionally broke the news that they had signed Hunter in unique fashion by making two announcements. In one post, the Jaguars said "We have signed DB Travis Hunter," while in the other they said, "We have signed WR Travis Hunter," a nod to Hunter planning to play on both sides of the ball at the NFL level.
Hunter's former quarterback at Colorado and close friend Shedeur Sanders reacted to the news on social media by reposting the Jaguars' announcement with a fingers crossed emoji.
Hunter himself addressed Jaguars fans after signing the contract, saying, "What's up, Duval. It's your boy Travis Hunter and we're officially locked in. Just signed a contract, so let's get started."
The Jaguars made Hunter the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft after he put in a Heisman trophy winning season for Colorado, recording 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also intercepting four passes. As Hunter looks to become a two-way player in the modern NFL, he has been rewarded by the Jaguars with a unique contract.