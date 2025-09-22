SI:AM | NFL Teams Tie Record for Late Game-Winning Scores in Wild Week 3
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still fuming that Russell Wilson decided to throw the ball out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal. No wonder Giants fans were calling for Jaxson Dart.
A full day of thrillers
If you found yourself trying to stop your head from spinning while following NFL Week 3 action, you’re not the only one.
Sunday’s games were unusually thrilling. Sure, there were a handful of blowouts (sorry Bengals, Falcons, Saints and Cowboys fans), but the majority of the games were fantastic. In fact, it was statistically one of the most dramatic days in NFL history.
Of the 14 games played Sunday, seven featured a game-winning score in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. That ties the NFL record for most games in a single week with a game-winning score that late in the game, according to Associated Press NFL reporter Josh Dubow. The last time it happened was Week 15 of the 2022 season.
The two most sensational plays of the day were a pair of blocked field goal attempts that were returned for touchdowns, but neither of them was a game-winner. The first came in the final seconds of the Rams-Eagles game in Philadelphia. Los Angeles was lining up for a 44-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left while trailing 27–26. Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis burst through the Rams’ line and got his hands up to swat the ball out of the air. Then, for good measure, Davis recovered the loose ball and ran it back 61 yards for a touchdown. The play gave the Eagles a 33–26 win.
The 336-pound Davis is the heaviest player in NFL history with a blocked kick return touchdown of at least 50 yards. He also hit a top speed of 18.59 mph on his runback, the fastest speed of any player over 330 pounds since at least 2017.
A few minutes after Davis’s heroics, the Jets had a clutch field goal block of their own against the Buccaneers. With two minutes left, Tampa Bay was lining up for a 43-yard field goal attempt that would stretch its lead to 29–20. Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV leaped over the line, batted the ball down with both hands and didn’t break stride as he picked it up and went 50 yards for a touchdown to put New York up 27–26.
But the Jets’ good mood was short-lived. The Bucs got the ball back with 1:49 to play and two timeouts. Baker Mayfield led them down the field to set up another field goal attempt by Chase McLaughlin. That one went off without a hitch, as McLaughlin split the uprights with the clock at triple zeros to win it.
McLaughlin’s kick was one of four game-winning field goals that came as time expired on Sunday. The Chargers, Browns and 49ers also won on walk-off field goals. The Eagles, Steelers and Jaguars all won their games on late touchdowns.
The Browns were also the beneficiaries of a blocked field goal attempt. With 27 seconds left and the score tied 10–10, Packers kicker Brandon McManus was set to attempt a 43-yard field goal. Cleveland’s Shelby Harris got a hand on it, though, and the Browns recovered the loose ball. Joe Flacco led his team just far enough to be able to line up for a 55-yard field goal attempt of its own, and Andre Szmyt converted it to give Cleveland the win.
I bet special teams coordinators around the league are going to spend this week trying to make sure they don’t fall victim to this sudden rash of blocked kicks.
The best of Sports Illustrated
- The 49ers are proving they can contend. Albert Breer dives into that and more, including the Steelers’ defense, the Eagles’ rally and Marcus Mariota’s impact, in his Week 3 takeaways.
- The Chiefs finally got their first win, but with Rashee Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy sidelined, Kansas City is just trying to hang on until Week 7.
- Once a preseason favorite, Clemson has stumbled badly. They’re not alone, as several college football powers are already reeling, writes Pat Forde.
- The Lynx showed poise and balance, surging past the Mercury in Game 1 with a composed comeback win, reports Emma Baccellieri from Minneapolis.
- The Ryder Cup is back, and anticipation for the 45th edition, which will be held at Bethpage Black, is sky-high. Bob Harig sets the stage for golf’s biggest team event.
- A new Ballon d’Or men’s winner will be crowned today—here’s a look at the leading contenders and who might take home football’s biggest individual prize.
- Arsenal and Manchester City split the points, but Erling Haaland outshone fellow Scandinavian Viktor Gyökeres in their head-to-head battle.
The top five…
… things I saw yesterday:
5. Cal Raleigh’s 58th homer of the season. Aaron Judge’s record of 62 is certainly within reach.
4. A 60-yard touchdown run by the Commanders’ Jeremy McNichols where he broke three tackles at the line of scrimmage.
3. Seahawks rookie Tory Horton’s 95-yard punt return touchdown. Horton, a fifth-round pick out of Colorado State, also hauled in a touchdown catch for the second straight week.
2. Tyquan Thornton’s tough catch to set up a touchdown for the Chiefs.
1. Nationals center fielder Jacob Young’s juggling catch to rob Brett Baty of extra bases.