Six Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure Entering the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL season is less than two weeks away. Although many of the league's quarterback battles have taken shape and most starters have officially been declared, things can quickly change on a week-by-week basis.
Before the season even begins, some quarterback situations are worth monitoring a bit more closely than others.
Whether it be a lack of job security for some quarterbacks with a competitor waiting in the wings, or a signal caller that's coming off a serious injury, there are already some QBs facing significant pressure ahead of the new campaign.
Let's take a look at six quarterbacks who will start the 2024 season under pressure to produce at a high level.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers's first campaign with the Jets was practically over before it began after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on the opening drive in Week 1. With Rodgers sidelined, New York's hope of contending for a Super Bowl went down with him. Fortunately, he's healthy again ahead of the new season, and expectations for the Jets are high. The team's Super Bowl window, at least with Rodgers in the fold, is likely not very large, so a strong year in 2024 will be crucial for the 40-year-old.
Coming off a major injury and not having played meaningful snaps in the NFL since 2022, there will be plenty of pressure on Rodgers to quickly return to his MVP-caliber form and help the Jets win their first Super Bowl since 1969.
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson was officially named the Steelers' starting quarterback on Wednesday, having edged out Justin Fields to sit atop the depth chart. Mike Tomlin made clear the decision was not an easy one, which suggests that any extended struggles from Wilson could result in a change at the position.
With Fields waiting in the wings, Wilson will need to turn in some strong performances early into the year in order to get a grasp on the starting role. His play last year with the Denver Broncos wasn't too inspiring, so he'll need to bounce back and show that he's the right guy for Pittsburgh.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Prior to his season-ending ACL injury last year, Daniel Jones was having one of the worst seasons of his career. He'd thrown just two touchdowns to six interceptions and had four fumbles in six games. Jones has far from lived up to the $144 million deal he signed with the franchise in 2023, and despite being under contract through the 2026 season, he's still yet to prove that he's the long-term answer at quarterback going forward.
Additionally, reports around the NFL draft stated that the Giants had expressed interest in trading up to pick a rookie quarterback, further indicating a general lack of belief in Jones as the future of the franchise.
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Fresh off an Achilles tear that cost him much of the 2023 season, Cousins signed a massive four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons that'll see him collect $180 million, including $100 million guaranteed. It's a tremendous amount of money to dole out to an aging and recently-injured quarterback, especially considering the team went and drafted Michael Penix Jr. shortly after the addition of Cousins.
If Cousins falters early on it, it'll be a huge blow for the Falcons, who committed a ton of money to the 36-year-old. He'll be facing plenty of pressure to prove he's worth his lofty price tag, while also having to worry about the possibility of Penix Jr. making a run at his starting job.
Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
Gardner Minshew triumphed over Aidan O'Connell during the Raiders' preseason quarterback battle, meaning he'll be back in a starter's role for a second consecutive season after having replaced the injured Anthony Richardson last year in Indianapolis. The job, however, seems anything but secure.
Minshew hasn't been a world beater throughout his time in the NFL, but he's certainly been serviceable. Still, it's entirely possible that a shaky start would have coach Antonio Pierce considering a mixup and bringing O'Connell back into the QB1 role where he made 10 starts last year.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The NFL's highest-paid quarterback (in terms of total guaranteed money) has not lived up to the contract thus far. Watson is now entering the third year of his deal with the Cleveland Browns and is due to make a base salary of $46 million in each of the next three seasons.
In his first two years with the Browns, Watson has made a total of 12 starts and owns an 8–4 record. He's thrown 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 59.8% of his passes. Those are far from world-beating numbers, and he'll be under significant pressure to start making good on his end of the historic contract he received from the team.
Watson doesn't figure to be at risk of losing his starting job barring an injury, even with Jameis Winston lurking as his backup. Still, the expectations from fans have not been met, and he's running out of time to proving he's worth the $230 million deal he signed.