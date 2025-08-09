Social Media Reacts to Shedeur Sanders’s Strong NFL Debut
Shedeur Sanders started the Browns' first game of the preseason, which inspired quite a bit of conversation during the week. While some people thought that Sanders was being set up to fail, well, that didn't matter because he performed pretty well on Friday night.
Sanders looked comfortable in the pocket, showed an ability to both scramble and slide safely, and threw two touchdown passes. Whatever he was set up to do, he succeeded as Cleveland's starting quarterback on Friday night. And, as usual, he had people talking on social media.
Most people loved Sanders's debut. First and foremost, his father, Deion Sanders tweeted after both his touchdown passes.
LeBron James also tweeted encouragement, and told anyone pointing out it was a preseason game he didn't want to hear about it.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins pointed out how big the preseason game felt because of Sanders, and suggested he had the most star power he'd seen in a Cleveland rookie since LeBron James.
The professional football media world was also impressed.
All-in-all, a pretty solid start for Sanders. If nothing else, he played so well Cleveland has to give him more practice reps and treat this like a real quarterback competition.