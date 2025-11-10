Star Giants Tackle Sounded So Tired of People Talking About Brian Daboll's Job
The Giants lost another winnable game on Sunday, dropping to 2-8 on the season, and the calls for coach Brian Daboll's job have officially begun. Of course, such discontent is familiar territory for Giants fans, who also endured a 3–14 record and a weird quarterback carousel in 2024.
Meanwhile, star New York defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence sounded just as tired of the hullabaloo as any Big Blue fan, though he seemed more annoyed at the calls for his coach's job and less annoyed (at least outwardly) by the team's record.
Speaking after Sunday's loss, which definitely dialed up the heat underneath Daboll's seat, a visibly exasperated Lawrence backed his coach and made clear that the chatter outside of East Rutherford does not matter much to him.
"I do," Lawrence said, asked if he believes this is the staff that can turn the team around. "It don't matter what [anyone else's opinion is] outside of this facility. Whatever they say don't really matter. We just gotta come back Wednesday ready to practice and erase the loss."
He continued, in regards to calls for Daboll's job: "I don't care. I don't care, man. It don't matter. It don't matter. It never has, it never will matter what anybody outside the facility has to say. We just gotta keep coming back every week, reloading and keep going."
Watch that below:
It does seem like something is going to have to give for the Giants, whether that's firing Daboll or, at the very least, giving Jameis Winston a chance to start over Russell Wilson, should Jaxson Dart miss next week with his concussion. But it would seem that Lawrence is simply keeping his focus on the road ahead, and not letting all this chatter concern him.
And good thing—he'll need that focus next week, when the Giants host the Packers at 1 p.m. ET.