Star Players Who Weren’t Dealt at NFL Trade Deadline
In one of the busiest NFL trade deadline days in recent memory, the Jets kickstarted a rebuild by trading away two former All-Pros, the Cowboys and Colts bolstered their respective defenses at the expense of New York, the Jaguars and Seahawks added to their already-talented wide receiver rooms and so much more.
But in a deadline that was noteworthy for the players who did move, there were plenty of big names who stayed put with their current teams. Here are some of the biggest names—some of which were the subject of merely smoke and others legitimate rumors—who ultimately did not get dealt on Tuesday.
Star NFL players who weren't dealt at trade deadline
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson, who agreed to a revised deal with the Bengals after a hold-in at training camp, popped up in trade rumors with Cincinnati (3–6) on the outside of the playoff picture and without star quarterback Joe Burrow until December. Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection with four double-digit sack seasons to his name, would have been an attractive trade target across the league but the Bengals told teams they didn't intend to trade Hendrickson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and they indeed did not do so.
Jets WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall
Interestingly enough, the Jets opted to part ways with defensive cornerstones in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, while holding onto 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and talented running back Breece Hall. According to multiple reports, Wilson was considered off-limits by the Jets front office, while Hall popped up in trade chatter but was ultimately not dealt, per Connor Hughes of SNY.
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Bradley Chubb
The Dolphins received calls from teams on both Waddle, who has eclipsed the 1000-yard receiving mark three times, and Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, but held onto both players, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Given that both are under the age of 30 and under contract through at least 2028, it would seem that interim general manager Champ Kelly considers both players to be a part of the Dolphins' uncertain future, though it's not clear if that's a subject that will be revisited at some point during the offseason.
Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Woolen, a one-time Pro Bowl selection and free agent at the end of the year, naturally popped up in trade rumors in the lead-up to the deadline but was ultimately not dealt, as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. The Seahawks (6–2) and tied for first place in the NFC West, opted to hold onto Woolen as it pushes for its first division title since 2020.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown
Brown has made plenty of headlines for airing his dissatisfaction with Philadalphia‘s at-times struggling offense, leading to trade speculation in the media and questions surrounding his future. It's not clear whether there were any actual trade discussions concerning Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the most productive receivers in the league. But even if there were, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made it clear why the Eagles never entertained such conversations about a “great player.”
Browns DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku
Garrett, arguably the best defensive player in the league who agreed to a long-term extension with Cleveland this past offseason, has been frsutrated with the team's continued losing ways, leading to some speculation about his future. But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that one source told him Garrett had “no chance” of being dealt, and the star pass rusher remained in Cleveland as the deadline passed. Njoku, who has spent all nine seasons in Cleveland, popped up in trade rumors but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the franchise “did not sound inclined” to deal the veteran tight end, a report that came to fruition when Cleveland held onto the one-time Pro Bowl selection.