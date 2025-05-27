Star Steelers Receiver Absent During First Day of OTAs
The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted their first day of OTAs on Tuesday, but at least one high-profile offseason acquisition was notably absent.
Wide receiver DK Metcalf, whom the Steelers received in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, was not in attendance at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this afternoon, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
That said, tight end Pat Freiermuth reportedly made clear that Metcalf has been around a lot in the offseason, so it doesn't seem like a major issue.
Plus, it's worth noting that star linebacker TJ Watt, who is currently in line for a contract extension, as well as newly signed cornerback Darius Slay, weren't in attendance either, per reporter Amanda Godsey.
OTAs are voluntary, and players cannot be punished if they don't attend. Barring any contract disputes or extended negotiations, however, most usually do.
“He came in ready to work, showed up to the early lifts, asking what time this is or that is," receiver Calvin Austin III told Godsey of Metcalf, backing up Freiermuth's statement. "Engaged in meetings. Anytime he catches the ball, he finishes 15, 20 yards. It’s easy to see why he’s had the success he’s had in the league."
A missing DK doesn't need to mean anything at all; in fact, Watt's absence is probably more concerning. But considering the receiver just signed an extension bringing his contract to $150 million over five years, it is worth noting at the very least.
As some users have pointed out online, perhaps he's just secretly running routes with potential Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, instead.