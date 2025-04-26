Steelers President Reveals Where Aaron Rodgers Stands With Team During NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers were expected to draft a quarterback early in the draft, like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, but through three rounds, the team has passed on all quarterbacks.
So, what does this mean for Aaron Rodgers, who's been waiting to announce his decision about the 2025 season?
Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke on Steelers Nation Radio on Friday and gave an update on where things stand with Rodgers and their draft plan if they select a quarterback.
"If they do pick a quarterback in this draft, it will not be someone who will contribute this year, it'll be someone for the future," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared during Friday night's NFL draft. "As for Aaron Rodgers, he says 'He does want to come here so I do think we may get word on that soon.'”
It sounds like the Steelers are patiently waiting on Rodgers to make his official decision. There was a question for a bit about Rodgers possibly not coming to Pittsburgh, but Rooney makes it sound somewhat inevitable. We'll see what ends up happening.
Rodgers has made it clear, though, that he is going to take his time on making a decision. It's making Steelers fans, and former players like Ryan Clark, frustrated while waiting to figure out who the starting quarterback will be. Right now, Pittsburgh has Mason Rudolph on the roster. The team definitely needs some help in the quarterback room.