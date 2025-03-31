Steelers Express Confidence in Mason Rudolph As Starting Quarterback Option for 2025
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in talks with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but it remains to be seen if the franchise will ultimately sign him and bring him in as the likely starter in 2025.
If a deal with Rodgers does not come to pass, the Steelers feel confident in veteran Mason Rudolph, who signed with Pittsburgh this offseason after one year with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph, of course, has been a longtime member of the Steelers and even started a playoff game for the franchise two seasons ago.
"That's why we brought him back," Tomlin said when asked about Rudolph on Monday. "I'm comfortable [with him as the starter]. We've been there before. He's a very capable guy.”
Steelers general manager Omar Khan echoed Tomlin's sentiment on Rudolph.
"I have a lot of confidence in Mason," Khan said. "We had a need at the position, as you guys know, and he was available and had an interest in coming back. Our experience with Mason's been relatively positive, so he made sense."
In 29 games across five NFL seasons, Rudolph has completed 63.7% of his passes for 4,615 yards and 28 touchdowns to 20 interceptions.