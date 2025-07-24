Steelers GM Used One Word to Describe Big-Name Players Team Added in Offseason
The Steelers have had a whirlwind of an offseason, making six huge roster moves including signing Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf to the team, along with making star edge rusher T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
The 2025 Steelers are going to look a lot different than the 2024 team—at least that's what general manager Omar Khan hopes. The organization is hoping to break its unfortunate playoff streak (they haven't won a postseason game since Jan. 2017) with this new squad. And, it sounds like the Steelers' moves this offseason was all part of that hypothetical plan.
"Obviously, coming off of last year, which was disappointing the way it ended, we had a plan, an idea of what we want," Khan said, via the team’s official website. "We had a vision of what we wanted this team to look like. To tell you that we laid out a plan and everything happened 100%, that wouldn't be honest of me to say that."
Khan is happy with how the team's offseason moves went, and he used one word to describe the new players. He essentially said they were all destined to be "Steelers."
"But we think it came together pretty nicely. We filled some needs and we acquired some players that are, you know, Steelers, you guys heard me use that phrase before," Khan continued. "I wouldn't say it was 100% the way we planned it. I don't think that's the case for anybody. But it came together."
We'll see if the Steelers' plan works out in their favor this year. All eyes will be on the new black and gold roster, especially on Rodgers and Metcalf as they hope to become the team's new offensive leaders. Will the Steelers finally win a postseason game after nearly nine years? We'll find out soon enough.