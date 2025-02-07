Steelers to Serve As Home Team for NFL's First Game in New European Country
The NFL will play an International Series game in Dublin, Ireland for the first time ever in the 2025 season, and on Friday, the league announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the home team for the matchup.
The game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin, with the date, time and opponent of the matchup to be announced at a later date.
"I think the emotion you hear from all of us is excitement to bring a regular season game to Ireland with the Steelers, how special that will be, and yes, it ultimately comes back to the fans," NFL executive vice president for international events, Peter O'Reilly, said. "... The scheduling of the Steelers' opponent will be done as part of our more traditional scheduling timeline this spring. I can't really comment on specifics there. That said, my sense is there are a lot of clubs who are interested in being part of this historic game. This is a big first in a market that a lot of people are excited about."
The Steelers have home games scheduled next season against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns within the division, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, so expect the opponent to come from that list when the league makes its announcement.