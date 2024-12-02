Steelers' Mike Tomlin Compliments Russell Wilson on His AFC North Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers won a crucial AFC North rivalry game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Steelers moved to 2–1 in divisional play after losing to the Cleveland Browns the week prior and beating the Baltimore Ravens the week before that. Pittsburgh's new quarterback Russell Wilson has now competed against all three AFC North teams, and coach Mike Tomlin thinks he's adjusted well.
"I thought our group smiled in the face of it, particularly Russ," Tomlin said after Sunday's game. "It’s the first time for him going through AFC North football, and I thought he acclimated himself to it well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance today. We're thankful for him."
Wilson had a stellar game, completing 76.3% of his passes for 414 yards, which is the first time he's thrown over 400 yards since 2019. He also threw three touchdown passes and one interception. When playing a high-scoring offense like the Bengals, Wilson stepped up and outperformed when he needed to.
The Steelers still have three AFC North matchups remaining as the team will now face all three teams again, starting with the Browns this weekend. We'll see how Wilson does to finish out the 2024 season, and if he can keep the 9–3 Steelers on top of the division.
Fans will get to watch the AFC North action firsthand in HBO Hard Knocks' new season, which premieres on Tuesday. The Steelers–Bengals game will likely be the center of the first episode.