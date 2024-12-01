Steelers' Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson Shared a Sweet Moment After Win vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't necessarily known for emoting—fans are used to icy glares and blunt responses, if anything at all. But after Sunday's 44-38 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tomlin was all love, especially during a sweet moment with QB Russell Wilson.
As the Steelers made their way back to the locker room after the win, Tomlin waited for Wilson to meet him so he could embrace his QB1 with a big hug and plenty of congratulations. It was a great day for the Steelers offense, which played its strongest game of the season and put up more than 40 points for the first time since 2018.
ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor captured the interaction, which you can watch below:
Veteran quarterback Wilson signed with the Steelers for one season after a two-year outing with the Denver Broncos. He missed his first six games with a calf injury, but is slowly reinvigorating Pittsburgh's offense and connecting with the team, especially young wide receiver George Pickens.