Colts Working Out Philip Rivers Amid QB Injury Crisis Had NFL Fans in Disbelief
The Colts are leaving absolutely no stone unturned when it comes to their current quarterback injury crisis. With Daniel Jones out for the season and backup Riley Leonard dealing with a knee injury, Indianapolis reached out to a familiar face to potentially make a return to the franchise.
According to multiple reports, the Colts have plans to bring in Philip Rivers for a workout on Tuesday. Rivers, who turns 44 on Monday, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, when he spent his final professional season in Indianapolis.
Nowadays, five years removed from his NFL career, Rivers is a high school football coach in Alabama and a Hall of Fame semifinalist. But if he impresses the Colts, there’s a chance he could be back on the field in an NFL regular-season setting.
To put things into perspective, Rivers recently became a grandfather. He’s not played in the NFL since Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were rookies.
Needless to say, the reports about Rivers potentially staring down a return to the NFL had football fans in disbelief.
Whether Rivers actually leaves the Colts’ facility with a contract remains to be seen, but the fact that the 44-year-old was even considered for a workout is truly incredible.