SI

Steelers Make Official Decision on WR George Pickens' Status for Ravens Game

Pickens has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens runs with the ball.
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens runs with the ball. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star wide receiver George Pickens for a third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Pickens has been dealing with a hamstring injury since leading up to the Week 14 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns. He missed last weekend's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles after the MRI showed his injury looking worse than originally thought. Pickens didn't practice all week.

Pickens currently leads the Steelers with 55 catches and 850 yards. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has showed up with Pickens off the field as he's totaled 47 catches for 492 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.

On top of the Steelers missing Pickens this weekend, backup quarterback Justin Fields was also ruled out for the contest. However, star linebacker T.J. Watt sounds like he'll be good to go for the AFC North matchup after he suffered an ankle injury last Sunday.

The Steelers already clinched a playoff spot, but will be competing to capture the AFC North title with a win over the Ravens.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL