Steelers Make Official Decision on WR George Pickens' Status for Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star wide receiver George Pickens for a third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
Pickens has been dealing with a hamstring injury since leading up to the Week 14 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns. He missed last weekend's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles after the MRI showed his injury looking worse than originally thought. Pickens didn't practice all week.
Pickens currently leads the Steelers with 55 catches and 850 yards. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has showed up with Pickens off the field as he's totaled 47 catches for 492 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.
On top of the Steelers missing Pickens this weekend, backup quarterback Justin Fields was also ruled out for the contest. However, star linebacker T.J. Watt sounds like he'll be good to go for the AFC North matchup after he suffered an ankle injury last Sunday.
The Steelers already clinched a playoff spot, but will be competing to capture the AFC North title with a win over the Ravens.