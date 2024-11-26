Dan Campbell Seemingly Calls Out NFL Double Standard After Jahmyr Gibbs's Penalty
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored two touchdowns vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
In his first one, Gibbs paid homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson by mimicking his "step-over" celebration. This celebration went viral all over social media. As he was scoring his second touchdown of the day, Gibbs taunted Colts defender Samuel Womack III as he walked into the end zone, and an official flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct.
This isn't the first time a Lions player has been penalized for a touchdown celebration in recent weeks. Jameson Williams was fined $19,697 the week prior for his Marshawn Lynch inspired celebration, even though the NFL used the video as a thumbnail for the game's highlight video. Coach Dan Campbell highlighted this hypocrisy when speaking to media on Monday.
“Well, that depends on what that is, whether the league let’s it happen, right?” Campbell said. “They’ll use whatever they need to the content.”
In regards to Gibbs's celebration specifically, which cost the Lions a 15-yard penalty, Campbell made it clear that he's fine with his players celebrating their touchdowns as long as it doesn't cost them yardage.
“I tell our guys, ‘Hey, as long as you don’t cost us 15,’” Campbell said. “I’m good with whatever they do. So they have fun with it, they are creative, they like to push the boundaries of whatever those are. I know our guys have fun with it and I think that’s important. They enjoy it, so it’s all good.”
Gibbs already has 10 touchdowns on the season in his second year in the NFL, which matches his season-total from last year. He's had plenty to celebrate, and so have the Lions in general as they lead the NFC in the playoff picture right now with a 10–1 record.