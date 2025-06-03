Steelers Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Tears Achilles As Franchise Pursues Jonnu Smith in Trade
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. tore his Achilles during Tuesday's OTA workout and will likely miss the 2025 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Parham signed a one-year deal this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Parham has caught 67 career passes for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns. He set personal-bests in receptions (27), yards (285) and touchdowns (4) last season.
The news of Parham's injury comes after a report from Schefter earlier on Tuesday afternoon indicating that the Steelers had re-engaged the Miami Dolphins on a potential trade for tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith is seeking a new contract in Miami after catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Dolphins. All three marks were Dolphins franchise records for a tight end.
Smith's preference is to remain in Miami with a new contract, but the team seems more eager to trade Smith than pay him on a reworked deal.
Now the Steelers have another reason to seek a trade for Smith, with Parham likely out for the year.