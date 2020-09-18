Meet The Opponent: Steelers Return Home to Face Broncos

Who: Denver Broncos (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

When: Sunday, September 20 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Network: CBS

Broadcast team: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Spread: Steelers (-7.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers would normally be greeted with a sea of waving terrible towels in their home opener, but 2020 had other plans. The only thing seemingly going to plan is a 1-0 Steelers football team, fresh off a dominant victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.