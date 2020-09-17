Steelers Fantasy Football: Week 2 is About Tracking the Injuries

Week 1 was a doozy. The Steelers walked away with their first win under reconstructed Ben Roethlisberger, I started my fantasy season 1-0, and I hope that if you followed Week 1's advice, you did as well.

Week 2 brings a Denver Broncos team hoping to find a light at the end of the injury tunnel. They'll head to Pittsburgh without a running back, cornerback, or linebacker, looking to shake off a Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans.