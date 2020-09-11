SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Film Review: How the Steelers Gameplan For Daniel Jones

Donnie Druin

When Daniel Jones was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a bag of mixed reviews ensued. Some were critical of the Giants selecting Jones at such a high pick with quarterback Eli Manning, while others were willing to accept a change at the quarterback position was needed. 

Some good, some bad - those were the reviews on draft night, and those were my feelings when watching Daniel Jones' film from his rookie season. I couldn't get a steady pulse on the Duke product when studying him, as Jones rarely managed to play at either a low or high level continually. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

AllSteelers+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Steelers Can Slow the Giants' Playmakers

There are two matchup problems for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense this week that will force them to adjust. Here's how they'll do it.

Noah Strackbein

Meet The Opponent: Giants Host Steelers on Monday Night Football

Get an inside look at the Giants vs. Steelers match-up with Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson.

Donnie Druin

'It's on to the Next Goal': Starting Job Only a Milestone for Banner

Starting Week 1 isn't the end goal for Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner.

Noah Strackbein

Fitzpatrick Utilizing Cowboys and Giants Film to Prepare for Garrett's Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is watching all the film he can get his hands on to prepare for the New York Giants.

Noah Strackbein

Dustin Colquitt Recalls Meeting Art Rooney Sr. During His Father's Time With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Dustin Colquitt looks back at his fondest memory of Art Rooney Sr. and a signature that's last over 30 years.

Noah Strackbein

by

Noah Strackbein

Forget Future Implications, Heyward's Deal is a Homerun

In years to come, Cameron Heyward's extension could cost the Pittsburgh Steelers needed cap space. But right now, it's exactly what should've happened.

Cody625

Acceptance, Love and the Future: Ryan Shazier's Retirement Press Conference

Ryan Shazier's final press conference as a player was filled with love, acceptance and gratitude.

Noah Strackbein

Watch: Tomlin, Williams and Colbert Send Messages to Shazier

Ryan Shazier holds back tears as his former coach, general manager and teammate send their congratulations to the Steelers' retiree.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Steelers and Food w/ Hunter Homistek

Around The 412 is joined by former Steelers reporter Hunter Homistek to break down the team's expectations and discuss some food choices you'll want to make this year.

Around The 412

Steelers Name Zach Banner Starting Right Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided their Week 1 starter at right tackle.

Noah Strackbein