Film Review: How the Steelers Gameplan For Daniel Jones

When Daniel Jones was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a bag of mixed reviews ensued. Some were critical of the Giants selecting Jones at such a high pick with quarterback Eli Manning, while others were willing to accept a change at the quarterback position was needed.

Some good, some bad - those were the reviews on draft night, and those were my feelings when watching Daniel Jones' film from his rookie season. I couldn't get a steady pulse on the Duke product when studying him, as Jones rarely managed to play at either a low or high level continually.