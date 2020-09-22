Film Room: Kevin Dotson Checks A Lot of Boxes in First Career Start
Donnie Druin
Not everything goes to plan.
If the Pittsburgh Steelers had their way, rookie offensive guard Kevin Dotson wouldn't have started on Sunday, with a presumably healthy David DeCastro, Matt Feiler or Stefen Wisniewski ahead of the Louisiana product. In an offseason that featured mini-camps done through video calls and no preseason games to prepare for the regular season, there were concerns (especially for younger players) about their preparedness for the 2020 season.