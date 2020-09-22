Film Room: Kevin Dotson Checks A Lot of Boxes in First Career Start

Not everything goes to plan.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers had their way, rookie offensive guard Kevin Dotson wouldn't have started on Sunday, with a presumably healthy David DeCastro, Matt Feiler or Stefen Wisniewski ahead of the Louisiana product. In an offseason that featured mini-camps done through video calls and no preseason games to prepare for the regular season, there were concerns (especially for younger players) about their preparedness for the 2020 season.