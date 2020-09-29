Steelers Undefeated Thanks to Dominant Front Seven

Through three games of the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves without a blemish on their record, earning a 3-0 start for the first time since 2010.

The fast start in a season that holds expectations to return to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus can be attributed to a variety of factors. A return from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has undoubtedly brought an injection of life in a Steelers offense that could best be described as dormant during his absence last season. A top ten rushing offense led by running back James Conner (two 100 yard rushing performances through three games) helps bring balance to an offensive that possesses a plethora of pass-catchers.