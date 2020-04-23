2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets to Follow

What's more American than betting on football?

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and so has the opportunity for sports fans to place some dough down on a sporting event for the first time in months. The draft is as unpredictable of an event as they come, and 2020's version remains more complex than ever. Joe Burrow is a slam-dunk to become the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Washington Redskins are all but set to make Chase Young their latest defensive asset.

After that, all hell is expected to break loose.

That makes for an interesting turn of events for oddsmakers and dice-rollers alike. Oddsmakers try their best to set tempting but level wagers, while gamblers peep through the limitless amount of tickets in search of a few in their favor.

Betonline.ag has a troth of options available for the upcoming draft, should your respective state accept online gambling. For these adventures, I welcome back stat-guy and personal friend Logan Bell to assess a few wagers for Thursday's draft.

Bets

New York Giants #1 Pick: Jedrick Wills (-120), Tristan Wirfs +250, Isaiah Simmons +425, Field (any other player) +500, Mekhi Becton +1400

Logan- Field +500. There's rumors of New York trading down, and if the Giants trade down and take a tackle, it very well may be Andrew Thomas.

Donnie- Simmons +425. If they want a tackle they can trade down, but a player such as Simmons rarely comes around. I also like the potential pay-out if he's the pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers #1 Pick: Offensive Player (-160), Defensive Player (+120)

Logan- Defensive Player +120. We know the history of Pittsburgh's first pick being on the defensive side of the ball, and since 2014 their highest offensive pick has an average of pick 82.5.

Donnie- Offensive Player -160. While all of the above is true, I think the only defensive players they would consider are Neville Gallimore and Antoine Winfield Jr at 49. Aside that, I'm fairly confident they'll go RB/WR.

First Receiver Drafted: CeeDee Lamb (-120), Jerry Jeudy (+130), Henry Ruggs (+400), Field (+5000)

Logan- CeeDee Lamb -120. I think he's the best overall receiver and that will reflect on draft boards.

Donnie- CeeDee Lamb -120. Lamb is the (mostly) consensus number one receiver. For me, very little thought here.

Second Quarterback Drafted: Tua Tagovaiola (-160), Justin Herbert (+110), Jordan Love (+2800), Field (+3300).

Logan- Tua -160. Not a Herbert guy.

Donnie- Tua -160. I'm not buying the rumors of Tua falling, and I believe he's also the best quarterback out of the bunch.

Highest Quarterback Drafted out of Eason/Hurts/Fromm: Jacob Eason (-135), Jalen Hurts (+165), Jake Fromm (+450).

Logan- Jalen Hurts +165- Everything points to Hurts being the first off the board.

Donnie- Jalen Hurts +165- Hurts' draft stock has taken off. It's really between him and Fromm, but I think Hurts goes first.

Highest Receiver Drafted out of Jefferson/Mims/Aiyuk/Higgins: Justin Jefferson (-260), Denzel Mims (+400), Brandon Aiyuk (+475), Tee Higgins (+1000).

Logan- Mims +400- I like the value here. Met with nine teams, four of them pick 17 or later.

Donnie- Jefferson -260- I know those odds are super high, but I just can't see Jefferson being superseded by any of those guys. Mims is tempting though.

Where Will Andrew Thomas Be Drafted: Over/Under Pick 10.5. Over (+140), Under (-180).

Logan- Under -180- Really good chance he goes in the top ten.

Donnie- Over +140- I'm of the opposite belief, actually. I think if any two tackles go in the top ten, it will be Wirfs and Wills.

Where Will CeeDee Lamb Be Drafted: Over/Under Pick 12.5. Over (+150), Under (-200).

Logan- Under -200- He'll definitely be the first off the board. Whether it's at 8 or 12, he's off the board by then.

Donnie- Under -200- I'm with Logan. It's 12 or bust, and I think either the Cardinals, Jets or another team that trades up will take him.

Where Will Justin Herbert Be Drafted: Over/Under Pick 5.5. Over (-150), Under (+100)

Logan- Over -150. Just can't see Herbert going top five, let alone being the first quarterback off the board.

Donnie- Over -150- My ceiling for him is six for the Chargers.

Other Props I Like:

Highest Drafted Defensive Linemen: Gallimore/Davidson/Madubuike/Elliot. I like Gallimore at +260.

Will A.J. Epenesa be drafted in the first round? I like no for +125.

Total RB's drafted in first round set at 1/2. The over (just need one) is at +120, and there's a good chance one sneaks in at the end of the first.