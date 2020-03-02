NFL Combine Notebook: 5 Players Who Climbed the Steelers' Draft Board, 5 Who Fell

The NFL Combine has come and gone and the Pittsburgh Steelers return home to begin sculpting their most up-to-date draft board. After a week of watching college football's best perform in front of their peers, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin are ready to take the next step in their 2020 draft process.

Cam Akers, RB Florida State

The Steelers reportedly met with one running back prior to the skills portion of the NFL Combine - Cam Akers. The Florida State back suffered to become a true blooded elite runner in this class because of some rough offenses at FSU. What he needed to move up on draft board? The Combine.

Akers 4.47 40-yard dash was the beginning of the upward spiral he went on in front of scouts and coaches. He proved to be a powerful rusher and have the vision to make cuts towards explosive plays.

There's a lot of potential with Akers and the Steelers likely saw that before he took the field in Indiana. Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin might not have been thinking of a second-round running back before the weekend, but they surely are now.

Chase Claypool, WR Notre Dame

The star of the NFL Combine, in my opinion, was Chase Claypool. The Notre Dame receiver was falling victim to position identity on Tuesday and was a full-blooded wide receiver - and a stud receiver - by Friday night.

Claypool needed to prove he can run with receiver speed. His 4.42 40-yard dash proved that. Then, while wearing his 6'4, 238-pound frame, he scored a 40-inch vertical jump. And by the end of the night, everyone wanted a piece of the now Claypool.

Luckily, the 2020 receiving class is cluttered with talent. The first-round can't possibly hold all of them, leaving the opportunity for someone like Claypool to drop to the Steelers.

With the 49th pick, Pittsburgh could easily add the best offensive talent available and it could very well by Chase Claypool.

Justin Madubuike, DT Texas A & M

Donnie Druin predicted the Steelers would select Justin Madubuike with the 49th pick, prior to the NFL Combine. Afterwards, that thought has grown stronger.

The Texas A & M defensive tackle showed plenty of strength and most importantly, explosiveness. The Steelers need to replace Javon Hargrave this offseason and Madubuike could fill that role immediately.

He was already an expected high pick so saying he climbed isn't necessarily true. What Madubuike did is solidify that if he's available he's worth the pick. The Steelers won't allow their defense to take a hit this offseason and they know that finding a defensive tackle that can step into a role immediately is a significant part of this summer.

Jalen Hurts, QB Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts looks like the best option if the Steelers earn a compensatory pick in the third-round. With the 104th pick, adding a quarterback seems safe and valuable for a position they need added depth in.

Hurts showed he can put some heat on the ball in short routes and let it fly on deep ones. His accuracy stayed sharp and really, he didn't have many flaws to look back on.

He out-ran any quarterback with a 4.59 40 time, leaving excitement for a duel-threat quarterback. In a changing league, having added speed in a passer only spreads the playbook wider. The Steelers have a new quarterback coach in Matt Canada who has explored almost every college offense available. Working with a quarterback like Hurts could be exactly what he's looking for.

The biggest issue is predicting where Hurts falls. The 104th pick might be a stretch to wait on him after his Combine performance. The 49th might be too early provided the Steelers needs, but if they feel his future is bright enough, he's worth the gamble.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE Missouri

There's still some speculation the Steelers are considering a tight end with the 49th pick, and if they are Albert Okwuegbunam could be on their radar. Vance McDonald will leave behind a brick-house body with breakaway speed if he turns out to be a cap casualty this spring. Okwuegbunam brings both.

At 6'5, 258-pounds, Okwuegbunam was expected to be a big-bodied tight end. Expectations were a possession option with some serious redzone threat potential.

What it turned out to be was a pass catching, HUGE, vertical threat.

Okwuegbunam participated in one drill, the 40-yard dash. He didn't need to do anything more, because when you show the league you can run a 4.49 40-yard sprint you become way more than a possession tight end.

Zack Moss, RB Utah

Zack Moss didn't hurt his draft position at the NFL Combine, but he proved he's not the right option for the Steelers. If Pittsburgh is thinking of add another running back to the mix, it won't be Zack Moss.

Moss doesn't fit in Pittsburgh because he's already there. The whole Combine, all you kept thinking was Moss is a powerful rusher. He's got a downhill steam that can plow through any player in the league but the Steelers drafted their bull runner last year in Benny Snell.

Colbert praised Snell at the Combine and reassured that he's going to be part of the offense moving forward. The second-year back is going to work himself even more into the offense which means they don't need another power back.

Who they need is a three-down, pass-catching runner like James Conner. So, instead of adding a player like Moss, they'll be looking at more all-around options in the draft.

Hunter Bryant, TE Washington

Hunter Bryant just didn't look right at the NFL Combine. Throughout the night, the tight end seemed a step slow and a little nervous to be competing in front of his peers. With a 4.74 40 time, he surely moved himself down draft boards.

The Washington stud was expected to be a well-rounded tight end that could fall to the Steelers in the second-round. After seeming to lose himself at the Combine, he's now someone who could still be around with Pittsburgh's compensatory pick at 104.

If a tight end is still high on the list for the Steelers, they want to make sure they're totally sold on the idea. Hunter was someone who excited fans and likely front office members heading into the weekend. Now, the Steelers will need to think long and hard if they believe he's still worth a pick.

Trevon Hill, Edge Miami

Trevon Hill was a second, third-round pick heading into the NFL Combine. Afterwards, that stock certainly dropped.

Hill didn't impress in many ways. His drills were consistent and he showed explosiveness when fighting through dummies or hitting drills. But his 4.89 40-yard dash time is a major concern, especially for an edge rusher.

For a smaller framed edge rusher, sitting at just 248-pounds, Hill should be a more versatile outside linebacker. Behind Bud Dupree, the Steelers need someone who can add depth while providing the same energy Dupree has.

Hill is a risk at the NFL level if he can't find a more explosive game coming off the edge. A slow 40 time isn't a guarantee you won't make it at the next level, but it's not an optimistic performance to look back at when the Steelers are preparing their draft board.

Rashard Lawrence, DT LSU

Rashard Lawrence was known as a smaller defensive tackle coming into the Combine and that didn't change. At 6'2, Lawrence is a compact player who uses his bull-rushing ability to beat up offensive linemen in the middle.

Lawrence didn't show much versatility outside of his strong body. Replacing Javon Hargrave doesn't come easy. The free agent was able to play all over the defensive line in the absence of Stephon Tuitt and likewise, they need someone who could do the same in his place.

The LSU tackle could have a long and successful career. Even in Pittsburgh. But if the goal is add another defensive lineman who can show the same ability as Hargrave, Lawrence is not the guy.

Tony Jones, RB Notre Dame

Tony Jones was a mid-round pick who left Notre Dame a year early to try and out-last some leg tightness that could become a concern. Known as a power back, no one truly expected him to show off as a versatile runner at the Combine.

He didn't surprise anyone.

Jones seemed slow, stiff and like more of a third-and-short runner instead of a true power back. Nothing more impressive than Benny Snell, there's no reason for Jones to be on the Steelers draft board after his performance.

He could sneak in as a late-round running back but if the Steelers are truly considering adding any running back they're going to look earlier than a last pick type player. That's really all Jones is at this point in the draft process.

AJ Dillon, RB Boston College

Regarded as a fullback by many analysts due to his size (6'0, 247 lbs), Dillon went into Indianapolis with a lot to prove in a running back class that possesses big names. His size has drawn comparisons to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and with a 4.53 40 time and a 41 inch vertical, Dillon shot up draft boards this weekend in Indy.

In my first mock draft back in December, I pegged the Steelers to nab Dillon in the sixth round. Since then, I've eagerly been awaiting Dillon's rise that eventually came to fruition at the combine. If the Steelers intend to move on from James Conner after his current contract expires at the end of the season, a one-two punch of Dillon/Benny Snell may return Pittsburgh to it's glory days of running the football.

Cam Akers, RB Florida State

I know running back isn't exactly a great position of need for the Steelers. Yet the team hasn't been shy about welcoming outside help at the position, and Pittsburgh meeting with Cam Akers at the combine shows they might be serious about getting more help.

Akers, much like Dillon, doesn't exactly find himself as one of the top names in the ball-carrier department. With analysts attributing a lower stock due to poor offensive line/overall team performance, it was important for Akers to show his singular athletic prowess.

He indeed achieved that goal.

While Akers provides a more athletic arsenal of tools, the same sentiment can be carried similar to Dillon's: If the Steelers have the opportunity to draft him at the right spot, they'll likely do-so, especially since the team has already showed interest in Akers.

Chase Claypool, WR Notre Dame

I know Noah touched on him above, but I need to reiterate: Chase Claypool comes away from the combine as one of the biggest winners.

He also may be the versatile weapon the Steelers need to get back into the playoffs.

Being compared to the likes of New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, Claypool's ability to play on and off the line of scrimmage could only be a dream for offensive coordinators. Need a versatile tight end? Claypool is the guy. Need another big receiver to hold his own? Claypool is the guy.

It's a classic case of two birds/one stone, and the Steelers may indeed get that opportunity as Claypool doesn't rank as a top receiver or tight end.

Ross Blacklock, DT TCU

With Javon Hargrave set to secure an insane amount of money in free agency, the Steelers will need a replacement to fit a true 3-4 nose tackle starter. While some have suggested moving defensive ends Tyson Alualu or Isaiah Buggs to the starting spot, I'm not quite sold on either playing out of position.

Although I've pounded the table for Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore to end up in black and gold, it appears the team just wont be in position to select him. Insert TCU's Ross Blacklock, an athletic defensive tackle who could fill the shoes of Hargrave for fractions of the price.

A 4.97 40 yard dash and overall solid performance during drills helped Blacklock showcase his athleticism for his position. Use the measurables to match with already solid tape, and the Steelers may find themselves pegging Blacklock as a potential selection.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE Mizzou

Simply in terms of boosting their stock, not many can claim they moved up boards further than Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam (say that three times fast). Okwuegbunam ran a clean 4.49 40 yard dash, and immediately made his name known on the first day of workouts. Without doing agility drills, the Missouri product's sole impression on the field may be the only one he needs to get people talking.

The tight end position has been heavily debated in Pittsburgh, and if you've paid any attention to Pittsburgh media in the last few months, you'll know Vance McDonald is a popular name to be potentially cut ahead of the team's free agency endeavors.

Even if the team opts to keep McDonald, depth will still be needed at the position. Should the Steelers find themselves in the mid-rounds, Okwuegbunam is a potential name to monitor as the team looks to keep all options open, especially at tight end.

Laviska Shenault, WR Colorado

Laviska Shenault, on film, is one of the draft's biggest downfield playmakers. With some sneaking him into the first round of mock drafts, Shenault had a golden opportunity to make a true case for teams at the combine, at least on the field. However, Shenault suffered an injury that would require surgery before he could truly show his capabilities during drills.

While Shenault is expected to recover in plenty of time before the season, Shenault's stock, strictly in terms of the combine, have fallen slightly.

The wide receiver position in Pittsburgh is one of few wildcards the team has going into the draft, as we are unsure of the team's plans.

Shenault may have not been a possibility for the Steelers heading into last week, and while he still may be out of the picture, the injury at the combine certainly didn't help.

Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlantic

Harrison Bryant was awarded the Mackey Award (given to college football's top tight end) after a stellar 2019 campaign, and many looked forward to the combine to measure Bryant up with the rest of the tight end class.

However, Bryant's stay in Indianapolis wasn't quite what the analytics crowd was hoping for. While a 4.73 40 time isn't eye-opening for the wrong reasons, just 13 reps on the bench press does raise a few concerns about his functional strength. With average performances in drills such as the three cone drill (7.41, third-worst at the position), Bryant's chance to establish himself as TE1 took a slight hit as he left the field.

In all reality, it's unfair to deem Bryant a true faller given his tape is impressive. If the Steelers were indeed eyeing a tight end, the team may want to take a second look at Bryant just to reevaluate his athleticism and overall measurables.

Jared Pinkney, TE Vanderbilt

Continuing on the tight end train, Vandy's Jared Pinkney has universally been declared a loser of the combine for many reasons. The lack of fluidity getting in/out of routes, the slowest 40 yard dash time (4.96) and even being told he has a losers mentality from the New England Patriots, I'm not sure it's possible to have a worse week than Pinkney.

Pinkney has a big body and superb hands for red zone usage, but purely from what was produced in the combine, it's doubtful he can become a sufficient starting tight end at the professional level.

This may or may not draw the Steelers to drop him down their boards along with the rest of the league.

Jauan Jennings, WR Tennessee

I'm not going to sit here and say Jauan Jennings was a first round talent going into the combine. However, anytime a receiver with a 6'3", 215 pound frame goes to the combine, we take notice. I even included Jennings in a quick mock I did where he fell to the depths of the final day of the draft purely due to the Jennings' frame and potential in the seventh round.

However, Jennings walked out of Indianapolis with sub-par numbers, including horrid finishes in the vertical (29 inches) and 40 time (4.72 seconds) among other disappointing figures.

As previously stated, Jennings isn't the next Calvin Johnson. However, for a receiver playing in today's game, being big just won't cut it (Limas Sweed, Justin Hunter, etc.) Perhaps Jennings will improve his numbers at Tennessee's pro-day. However, the combine gives a good look at how players stack up next to each other athletically, a bout Jennings is bound to lose on a consistent basis.

Jake Fromm, QB Georgia

This is a peculiar choice, and not something people should take to the bank considering the chances of the Steelers drafting a quarterback early appear to be slim. Yet names such as Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts have been continuously aligned with the Steelers for a variety of reasons.

While Hurts saw his stock rise after an impressive combine, Fromm's showing does not carry the same sentiment. Inaccurate passes during drills and less than ideal testing dropped Fromm a few ranks when compared to other quarterbacks in Indianapolis.

General manager Kevin Colbert said the Steelers are content with their quarterback situation heading into training camp, yet should a likable quarterback fall into their laps on day two, it might be hard to say no given the circumstances the team went through last season.

The jury is still out on Fromm, and while the tape will ultimately reign true, his combine performance was the least amount of impressive among the quarterbacks.