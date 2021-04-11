When's the Best Time for Steelers to Pick a Tight End in NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to approach the tight end position in the 2021 NFL Draft, but when is the best time to make a move?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't avoid a tight end during the 2021 NFL Draft. Or, at least they shouldn't.

The Steelers' tight end room currently consists of Eric Ebron, Zach Gentry, Kevin Radar and Charles Jones. After Vance McDonald's retirement, the team has been forced to evaluate the position and add a new face. So far, they've waited and should utilize the draft to bring in another name.

It's hard to imagine they'll select a tight end early. The first and second rounds will likely be used on positions with larger needs like running back and offensive line.

AllSteelers spoke with former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora to decide when is the best round for the Steelers to approach a pass-catching lineman.

"Third round. Third or fourth," Mora said. "There's some guys there. Obviously, Kyle Pitts is gone - he's long gone before they get to 24 ... You know how the draft is. It's a dynamic that changes every single pick."

So, who are Pittsburgh's best options if they wait it out until the middle of the draft? Mora doesn't have an exact prospect that'll be around but believes they could have the opportunity to bring in names like Pat Freiermuth out of Penn State and Hunter Long from Boston College.

"A guy like one of those two, or someone that kind of fits that mold would be great for the Steelers because they can open them up, they can use them as receivers. They're big. They're physical. They played in inclement weather and I don't know if you want to discount that."

Mora's first-round pick for the Steelers remains a running back, with offensive tackle as a high priority as well.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.