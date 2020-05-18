CBS Sports: Steelers Select QB in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The Steelers search for their next franchise quarterback isn't ending at Mason Rudolph. Despite being named the backup for the 2020 season, many believe Pittsburgh will need/want to find another gunslinger to add to the mix before the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

In CBS Sports' 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Steelers find themselves with the 26th overall pick. And outside of thinking "that means they return to the postseason in 2020," their selection has you guessing what the future of the quarterback position will look like.

With the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, CBS Sports says Pittsburgh selects Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman.

Newman strikes me as the Jordan Love of 2021. There are a lot of things about him teams will love, and they might overlook some of the glaring weaknesses. His accuracy is an issue, and if he can show improvement upon it with Georgia in 2021, he could end up as a top-10 pick. As of now, there's a lot more projection than production here.

Newman transfers from Wake Forest to Georgia, to replace Jake Fromm. Starting all 12 games last season, Newman threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The most striking concern is his accuracy issue. Rudolph's most notable development still needed is his inability to throw the ball deep, and on target.

Adding a Jordan Love-type prospect does leave plenty of potential, but how long will Newman have before he's rushed into a competition for the starting role?

Roethlisberger will enter the final year of his current contract next season. Therefore, is Newman is the selection - and future franchise quarterback - he'll have a year to learn as much as he can behind Roethlisberger.

It's nothing to overthink, but Newman does have questions surrounding him. While no one is set on Rudolph, adding another QB is likely the best option for the Steelers in 2021.

If CBS is right, that next quarterback is Jamie Newman.