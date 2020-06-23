Druin: Steelers Shouldn't Kick Tires on Martavis Bryant

On Monday, Pac-12 and NFL Sirius Radio contributor Rudy Carpenter broke news of former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant applying for his reinstatement. Bryant, who hasn't touched a professional football field since 2018, now awaits his approval from the league for a second time after initially being rejected last season.

During his time in black and gold, Bryant emerged as one of the truly unique talents in the league thanks to his alien-like frame and speed. Whether it be the juggling act of grasping a touchdown catch to his leg while upside down in Cincinnati or his 88 yard run and catch against Arizona, Bryant provided a different dynamic to Pittsburgh's offense.

After making enough noise to be traded to the Oakland Raiders, Bryant played all but eight games before suffering a knee injury that would put him out for the season. Nine days later, the league suspended Bryant indefinitely for violating his conditional reinstatement.

It's yet to be determined if Bryant will be reinstated, but the idea of Bryant reuniting with Ben Roethlisberger and company appears to be a salivating idea for Steelers fans everywhere.

I'm here to say, that isn't the greatest of ideas.

This isn't an attack on Bryant as a person, nor as a football player. I sincerely hope Bryant has made strides in all facets of his life and is ready to once again take the field. I just don't think he fits in Pittsburgh's current locker room.

"Low-risk, high-reward" is probably the most common phrase when speaking about talents such as Bryant, Josh Gordon and others who were once considered enormous talents that await their next chance at returning to the gridiron.

Sure, Bryant was insanely talented the last time we saw him in black and gold. Bryant turns 29 in December and figures to have at least something left in the tank. Why wouldn't the Steelers want to offer a deal at minimum salary to see if Bryant could still produce?

That entire theory is dependent on Bryant being reinstated by the league, something that isn't necessarily guaranteed at this moment of time. However, if Aldon Smith is able to be reinstated, Bryant should hopefully find his way back on the field.

Marijuana has predominantly been associated with Bryant's career, thanks in part to Bryant's three suspensions in a four-year span. With the NFL's most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement lifting restrictions on marijuana, some are suggesting Bryant's troubles with the league could be over. Via the New York Times, the league's new policy looks like this:

"Under the new collective bargaining agreement, players who test positive for marijuana will no longer be suspended. Testing will be limited to the first two weeks of training camp instead of from April to August, and the threshold for the amount of 9-delta tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana — needed to trigger a positive test will be raised fourfold... But while players will not be suspended for positive tests, they can be fined several weeks’ salary, depending on the number of positive tests. First-time positive tests will, as before, mean diversion into a league-mandated treatment program. Players who refuse to take part in testing or clinical care can be suspended for three games after a fourth violation, with escalating penalties for further violations."

Case in point: While Bryant would be far-less prone to missing action under the new CBA, his punishment upon testing positive would be more severe than a first-time player. With Bryant remaining in stage three of the league's substance abuse policy prior to new CBA, it's unclear how Bryant fits into the new system. It's unlikely to think Bryant will be given the same treatment as a first-time offender.

Disregarding Bryant's recreational activities, I simply think Bryant's ship has sailed when it comes to a potential reunion.

While Bryant crafted his own role with the Steelers, fellow receiver Antonio Brown emerged as the league's best receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster took a similar path, and in both cases, resentment revealed itself in ugly ways. Many are quick to forget the snapchat videos of Bryant complaining about Brown or Bryant skipping team meetings and requesting a trade due to Smith-Schuster's rise.

Bryant simply didn't portray himself as a good teammate, and when Steelers fans rejoiced when the likes of Brown and Le'Veon Bell left the city, it makes little sense to so badly urge the team to sign a player of similar mentalities.

Bringing Bryant back to a locker room that still holds the likes of Mike Tomlin and Smith-Schuster would require a respectable amount of work to clear any burned bridges. Additionally, forcing Bryant to again sit behind another star in the making in Diontae Johnson with rookie Chase Claypool also wanting to make his mark simply isn't a recipe for success.

All the above doesn't seem fair to Bryant nor the organization, as the Steelers look to focus on the talent already on the roster while Bryant deserves a chance to see legitimate playing time.

Yes, Bryant's talent was undeniable during his time in Pittsburgh. However, his time in Pittsburgh included 22 missed games over four seasons and a spiteful resentment towards success that wasn't ultimately his, leading to his departure.

Here's to hoping Martavis finds the field in the future while the Steelers keep him as part of the past.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.