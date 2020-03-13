Eagles Could be in Line to Sign Javon Hargrave in Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- You know what they say; one team's trash (not really) is another team's treasure. Well, as much as the Steelers would love to keep their Javon Hargrave treasure, salary cap restrictions are going to make it very difficult to retain both he and Bud Dupree. And from the looks of it, Hargrave is going to get the short end of the stick when they decide who's staying.

It's not a total loss for the defensive tackle. While he would like to stay in Pittsburgh, hitting the market will certainly mean a major payday for the fifth-year lineman.

Eyed to a number of teams when the new year starts next Wednesday, Hargrave is likely a top-bidder type signing. Expected to make somewhere near $15 million next season, his pockets won't miss the Steel City as much as it'll miss him.

One team who could hand Hargrave his multi-million dollar paycheck could be the Philadelphia Eagles. In a piece highlighting Philadelphia's need to upgrade their defense in free agency, NJ.com writer Mike Kaye listed Hagrave as their top prospect come Monday afternoon.

"With Brandon Graham, Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox all entering the later stages of their careers, the team needs to retool the depth behind them with younger contributors," Kaye wrote.

"Hargrave just turned 27 in February. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman would be the perfect counterpunch to Jackson on the inside opposite Cox. While he will certainly be paid like a valuable starter, Hargrave could be an excellent rotational piece, as he could work with both Cox and Jackson due to his versatility."

Hargrave would certainly add younger and more versatile talent to the Eagles defensive line. A team that had one of the league's best front sevens only a few years ago, Philly wouldn't hurt from finding a younger crowd to support their aging veterans.

With $41 million in cap space, they certainly have the money to sign Hargrave this offseason. If they're serious about rebuilding this defense, starting with a 27-year-old soon to be Pro Bowler points them in the right direction.

