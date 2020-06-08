Fantasy Football: Most Signs Say James Conner Is Worth the Risk

If you're like me, you spent the 2019 fantasy football season wondering when James Conner was going to bring that first-round value. A top 10 running back prediction before the year began, many took a chance on the 2018 Pro Bowler, but were left thinking of ways to ditch him mid-season.

Which has left you wondering when you're taking the risk on him this fall. As fantasy football draft season approaches, many will be keeping a close eye on the Steelers running back.

Conner sits as the 44th running back in the 2020 season. Many believe his injury-filled year in 2019 could be a fluke, but until he proves he can finish all 16 games, nothing is guaranteed.

So here is why you should believe in the Steelers running back.

For one, Conner is entering a contract year, which should bring him his first major deal in the NFL. Entering his fourth NFL season, Conner isn't a player any team is going to hand mega-money to.

At least not right now.

With one Pro Bowl under his belt and no 1,000-yard seasons to lean on, many teams will consider him a starter with the need of a compliment. That is not starting running back money.

Conner isn't worried about his final season in Pittsburgh. He told media last week that he is looking forward to winning and allowing the rest to work itself out.

"That's the game. I want to do and give a lot more to this organization," Conner said. "I trust the Lord's timing, so I'm not concerned about the extension. I know I got another year left on my contract. I'm giving it everything I got for one more year, and we'll see what happens after that. But I'm just going to ball out, play football, and play to the best of my ability."

Still, you have to expect the Steelers and Conner are going to be willing to throw it all on the field to see what he can do in the final year of his rookie deal.

Conner should also expect a larger number of carries. Pittsburgh draft Anthony McFarland in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he isn't going to play a significant role in his rookie year.

Benny Snell Jr. might see more carries in his sophomore season, but if you're going to predict how the touches fall it's likely Conner, Snell, and a significant drop to McFarland and Jaylen Samuels.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers Nation Unite that he's a feature back-type of coach, which implies Conner is still the top runner in 2020.

"I think that when you have a featured runner, it gives him the opportunity to drop a stake in the ground and allows others to rally around him, and it gives him a set of core base run plays that he specializes in, and you find a rhythm that way," Tomlin said.

After this, he declared Conner to be their "feature guy."

And finally, you need to stop looking at 2019 and look to 2018. If everyone is talking about eliminating the Steelers' offense a year ago, then Conner needs to be included in that.

He didn't suffer a major injury, just a few minor ones. Two years ago, he also racked up 973 yards and 12 touchdowns while replacing Le'Veon Bell.

Conner has proven what he can do when healthy - and when the offense is healthy. With Ben Roethlisberger back and a younger offensive line, he has the opportunity to find that Pro Bowl success before reaching out for his next contract.

If he's sitting there as the 44th running back in your fantasy draft, he's worth taking the risk on before the projections say to.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.