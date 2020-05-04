We're All 'Assuming' JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future

Draft. Win. Replace.

It's a strategy that's carried through the salary cap era of the NFL. You draft young talent, utilize their resources until their rookie contract runs, and draft their replacement for when the eventual price tag becomes too sweet for the organization. Pittsburgh, an organization that drafts wide receivers arguably better than any other team in the league, is no stranger to this method.

So when the Steelers decided to spend their first selection of the 2020 NFL Draft on wide receiver Chase Claypool, it was business as usual for everybody in the digital confines of Pittsburgh's war room.

For the outside world, however, speculation began to swirl.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's stay in Pittsburgh has been met with mostly rave reviews. Fans eagerly welcomed the young and energetic presence of Smith-Schuster to Pittsburgh with open arms. On the field, Smith-Schuster played as the perfect compliment to Antonio Brown, and quickly formed one of the best duos in the league before Brown's departure.

The video game loving, bicycle riding receiver quickly found a niche in Pittsburgh. However, his presence and play on the field hasn't been without skepticism. From consistent bashing from certain media members in Pittsburgh to struggling without Ben Roethlisberger in 2019, there's a faction of people that are insistent Smith-Schuster isn't cut to be the Steelers' number one guy.

The introduction of Claypool to Pittsburgh's receiving corps has only strengthened the idea of Smith-Schuster not returning after 2020. The Athletic's Ed Bouchette and TribLive's Mark Madden are just two of those that follow/cover the Steelers that believe 2020 is Smith-Schuster's last season in Pittsburgh.

Admittedly so, I've also been guilty of contributing to the speculation. After the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, I wrote a piece that suggested the selection of Claypool may have implications for Smith-Schuster's future as well.

In all reality, Smith-Schuster's future hasn't been determined yet. That decision will likely be made following 2020, when the team knows a few more things: Factors such as Smith-Schuster's performance as a number one receiver with a healthy Roethlisberger throwing him the ball, how other offensive weapons alleviate Smith-Schuster's presence, and what Smith-Schuster would actually command as far as salary goes.

None of the above have been figured out, and thus will not be known until the season has been played.

Although the front office has been largely quiet about Smith-Schuster's future, head coach Mike Tomlin did offer this at the end of the season about Smith-Schuster:

Up to this moment, we know little about Smith-Schuster's place in Pittsburgh beyond 2020. We know that Roethlisberger enjoys having Smith-Schuster to throw to, and we know that the Steelers are willing to cater to Roethlisberger at this stage in his career.

However, we also know that this league is a business, both for player and organization. Smith-Schuster may prove himself worthy of a brinks truck following the upcoming season, and may want top dollar in order to continue wearing black and gold.

On the flip side, the Steelers have put themselves in a position to see a lot of potential turnover within the next two seasons, as the following players are currently scheduled to be free agents after 2020: Bud Dupree, Cameron Heyward, Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner.

Players such as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Steven Nelson could possibly be free agents following the 2021 season, and may explore contracts as early as next offseason.

That's a lot players, and not a great deal of money to work with. Of course general manager Kevin Colbert is one of the best in terms of generating cap space, yet a good chunk of the players listed above may be sent packing.

With a history of drafting the position well and the depth already in place, it makes sense that Smith-Schuster may not be in the plans for the future, should the team focus on keeping it's defensive core through the next few seasons. Smith-Schuster is capable of thriving on/off the field in other markets.

Yet plans, much like opinions, change over time. The 2020 season will tell us a lot about Smith-Schuster's ability to bounce back, and how the Steelers value him. With the Steelers notoriously keeping their plans close to their chest, everything outside the Steelers' facility is simply noise.