Peter King's Hall of Fame Vote Wasn't Right, But it Wasn't Wrong

There's a simple, two-sided, explanation to how to react to Peter King's vote for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Football Mornings in America's writer admitted on Twitter that he didn't vote for Steelers' Troy Polamalu because he felt he would "make it regardless".

And people are upset.

After admitting he didn't feel right voting that way but felt as though it allowed another player to be given a chance at a spot, Pittsburgh fans quickly rushed to their tweets to squash any positive reaction others could have.

Rightfully, King has the ability to vote for whomever he feels deserves to be in the Hall of Fame each year, even if he believes they aren't the best out of the finalists. This year, that vote went to three players he felt could still have a chance after Polamalu - John Lynch, Steve Atwater and Tony Boselli.

Reaction to King's decision

It doesn't feel good knowing not everyone votes for the best five to get into the Hall of Fame, but the understanding to why he did it is there. Polamalu was getting in as a first ballot either way, we all knew that going in. AllSteelers had the news article ready hours before the results were even announced.

Also, there isn't a single one of us who haven't had the conversation with someone about how this player or that player deserves to be in Canton but isn't. There was basically an entire class this year to celebrate those names. And anyone in Pittsburgh who's said Alan Faneca should've gotten in has also joined the conversation.

So, when you're reacting to this the thoughts are simple - it shouldn't have happened but it's understandable why it did. There are names that have been left out that deserve to be in. Faneca continues to wait, and if the vote skewed in his favor because of a decision like Kings', no Steelers fan would have much to say about it.

It's not the direct way the Hall of Fame would like their voters to use their power, but as one of the media members they have trusted enough to make this decision, his judgement is warranted.

King wasn't necessarily being untruthful in his vote but rather thoughtful to those names we've sat around a table talking about should be in the Hall.

Was it the right move? I can't say I'd do the same.

Was it a wrongful move? No. Lynch, Atwater and Boselli all deserve to be enshrined in Canton (Atwater earning his place this year) and chances are there won't be many years they're one of the top five finalists.

Sometimes, that's how players will need to find their place amongst the NFL's greats.

