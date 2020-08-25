Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Season Preview

For the Steelers, 2020 is about redemption. From Ben Roethlisberger's revenge tour to finding the postseason for the first time in three years, everyone in Pittsburgh has something to prove this season.

The doubt is real for this team. Many have little faith a 38-year-old quarterback can find success again, a fourth-year wide receiver is as talented as they once believed, or the pieces that led them to an 8-8 season without a starting quarterback are strong enough to take them further.

Then, there are the up-and-coming teams around them. The Baltimore Ravens appear to be a lock for the division. The Cleveland Browns are yet again looked at as the next powerhouse of the AFC North. And somehow, there's more faith in Joe Burrow than Big Ben.

Mike Tomlin isn't on the hot seat, but some sure love to say he needs to be. But after proving he's capable of finding success without the most prominent pieces to his team, he's looking to do even more with them back.

Don't sleep on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. There are too many chess pieces returning to the field, with too much to prove, to think this season is going to be a bust.

Offense

The offense starts with Roethlisberger. Returning from surgery on his elbow, the 17-year veteran appears to have more pep in his step than years past.

Tight end Vance McDonald said earlier this month that he's "never seen Seven like this." Confirming he's "all the way back" from his injury in 2019.

The last time Roethlisberger was healthy, he led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards and a career-high 34 touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught for 1,426 yards, and James Conner added a Pro Bowl and 973 yards to his resume.

Roethlisberger isn't the only addition to the offense, though. The Steelers signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year, $12 million deal in March. They also drafted wide receiver Chase Claypool with their second-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Ebron provides another big-bodied receiving target for Roethlisberger while complimenting McDonald. He's said his ankle is back to 100%, and so far, McDonald has described him as the "missing link" to the offense.

Claypool may only be entering his first NFL season but so far so good for the rookie. Cornerback Joe Haden raved about Claypool's talent during training camp, saying, "he's going to be a problem."

Finally, there's the offensive line. After losing Ramon Foster to retirement, the Steelers made adjustments to their starting five.

Matt Feiler moved to left guard after spending the last two seasons at right tackle. Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner are competing for the vacant tackle spot, while rookie Kevin Dotson and offseason signing Stefen Wisniewski provide depth on the inside.

Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett said the competition would go until Week 1 of the season to allow both players to use as much time as possible to earn the job.

Okorafor is entering his third year in the league. He's a former third-round pick for the team. Banner has spent time in three cities since being drafted in 2017.

Defense

The defense starts with Defensive Player of the Year finalist T.J. Watt and ends in centerfield with Minkah Fitzpatrick. Everything in between has the potential to be a Pro Bowler.

The Steelers defense could very likely end up in the top five of the NFL in 2020. Somehow Watt looks better than he has in years past, and he still has his running mate Bud Dupree for another season.

In the middle, Devin Bush said he'll play every snap this season if needed. He and Vince Williams are expected to be the vocal leaders for this defense, but Ulysees Gilbert is making plenty of progress as a confident backup inside linebacker.

Steven Nelson and Joe Haden secured the tag team name "Batman and Superman" this offseason. Haden is coming off his third Pro Bowl but said 2020 is the year the league recognizes Nelson for his talent.

Terrell Edmunds is being counted on to make a significant leap in his third season, but if he doesn't, the team can count on Fitzpatrick to provide security.

Trading for the safety came with no regret last year as Pittsburgh found an All-Pro at centerfield. This year, he said he doesn't plan to change his game much, just find ways to create more turnovers without being targeted.

Fitzpatrick forced five interceptions and secured two fumble recoveries since coming to Pittsburgh in Week 3 last season.

And finally, the defensive line. The team lost Javon Hargrave to free agency but regained Stephon Tuitt after tearing his pectoral in 2019.

Cameron Heyward is working on a contract year but is willing to spend the season as the team's captain without a new deal. Tyson Alualu is stepping in to replace Hargrave and appears confident after ten years in the NFL.

This is all without mentioning one of the NFL's best slot corners in Mike Hilton, some quality depth players such as Cameron Sutton, newly signed Curtis Riley and rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Predicted Record

12-4

It's not too optimistic. The Steelers have one of the league's best defenses, a returning Pro Bowl quarterback, more depth all around, and the NFL's second-easiest schedule.

Considering the Baltimore Ravens could be the next 16-0 team, and some road opponents could sneak up on them, the Steelers are looking at four losses that seem realistic.

Expected Depth Chart

Quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger Mason Rudolph Devlin Hodges

Running Back

James Conner Benny Snell Jr. Anthony McFarland Jaylen Samuels Kerith Whyte

Fullback

Derek Watt

Outside Wide Receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster James Washington Chase Claypool Dion Cane

Slot Wide Receiver

Diontae Johnson Ryan Switzer

Tight End

Eric Ebron Vance McDonald Zach Gentry

Right Tackle

Chuks Okorafor Zach Banner

Right Guard

David DeCastro Kevin Dotson

Center

Maurkice Pouncey

Left Guard

Matt Feiler Stefen Wisniewski

Left Tackle

Alejandro Villanueva

Left Defensive End

Stephon Tuitt Chris Wormley

Defensive Tackle

Tyson Alualu Dan McCullers

Right Defensive End

Cameron Heyward Isaiah Buggs

Weak Outside Linebacker

T.J. Watt Tuzar Skipper

Left Inside Linebacker

Vince Williams Robert Spillane

Right Inside Linebacker

Devin Bush Ulysees Gilbert

Strong Outside Linebacker

Bud Dupree Alex Highsmith Ola Adeniyi

Left Cornerback

Joe Haden Justin Layne

Slot Cornerback

Mike Hilton

Right Cornerback

Steven Nelson Cameron Sutton

Strong Safety

Terrell Edmunds Jordan Dangerfield

Free Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick Curtis Riley Marcus Allen

Punter

Jordan Berry

Kicker

Chris Boswell

