3 Changes Steelers Should Make to Help Run Game

PITTSBURGH -- At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two options - make change or give up on the run game.

It's a complicated situation for the Steelers. They can't trade for a premier running back, try to take away from a passing game that's led them to an 11-1 record or fire a coach midseason.

Ok, maybe they can fire offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, but they won't. The Steelers have a way, and giving up on a coordinator in the midst of a season - especially one where the playoffs are a lock and the road to the Super Bowl might come through Pittsburgh.

So, what's the next option? The Steelers need to find light in a running game that hasn't accumulated 100 yards in seven weeks. Whether it's James Conner or not, this group of backs can't find enough light to help their offense and it's finally costing them ball games.

"I live by the coaching creed 'If you can't get a yard, you don't deserve to win,'" head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. "That was the case for us in this game. We had several sequences where we had an opportunity if we gained a yard it was significant in terms of the development of the outcome of the game, but we were unsuccessful."

Change is never easy or always fun, but it's needed. And the Pittsburgh Steelers need to consider these three adjustments.

Get Kevin Dotson on the Field

At what point does everyone realize the Steelers have two 100-yard rushers behind Kevin Dotson this season? Yeah, there was a whole offensive line, and they weren't great opponents, but it's a better resume than the five guys starting can say about the second half of the season.

The rookie was someone offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett said was immediately in the running for a starting spot when the Steelers drafted him. Literally, during the NFL Draft, Sarrett said Dotson has a chance to start as a rookie.

A strange offseason later, the Steelers decided to go with a more veteran group - which was understandable - and move Matt Feiler to guard.

The move has backfired tremendously. Feiler looks slow and unable to link with the running backs on pulls. It doesn't take anything away from him as a starting offensive lineman in the NFL, but it's pretty clear he should be working at tackle.

Dotson is a mean, athletic, hard-nosed football player. He's proven himself when given a chance this season. More opportunities should come his way - and it should be for Feiler and David DeCastro.

Where is Derek Watt?

Why would the Steelers pay $9.75 million to a player they're simply looking to add to their special teams?

It makes little to no sense for Derek Watt not to be on the field more in running situations. Tomlin wants to talk about how teams can't win if they don't fight for a yard but doesn't want to add help, so running backs can fight for an extra yard?

"It depends on the matchup of the week as it relates to the people that you are preparing for, so we'll make those considerations this week as we prepare for Buffalo," Tomlin said on implementing Watt. "What we did last week compared to that matchup and preparation has no bearing on what it is that we do this week."

Last week was the Steelers' first loss of the season. While it's not something to hold on to longer than needed, it's more alarming than any game they've played this season.

James Conner might not see 100 yards all behind Watt, but when you bring in a fullback, you should utilize him at fullback.

The Steelers haven't done nearly enough of that since Watt's health has improved.

Much Less RPOs

The run-pass option the Steelers' offense relied on during the first half of the season should come to an end. At this point, it's clogging up the box and putting extra defenders near the line of scrimmage for when Roethlisberger actually does hand the ball off.

The Steelers' wide receiving core is filled to the max. Whether it' JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool or James Washington, defenses need to focus on anyone on the outside.

So, put more people on the outside.

Opening up the field in deeper passing routes makes defenses adjust to the passing game. At this point, opponents aren't focused on the run game as it is, so the Steelers might as well move as many people away from the box as possible.

From there, give it to Conner up the middle and see what he can do. He runs out of the shotgun a majority of the time as it is, so it won't change much for him. All it does is remove the number of people he needs to run past.

