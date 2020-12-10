Steelers Need to Let Drop Issue Run Its Course

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a drop problem, but nowhere to turn with it. After head coach Mike Tomlin made the comment that receivers "can catch the ball or they can get replaced by those who will catch it," many began to wonder who can step up in a group that's fallen off.

As the Steelers continue to live and breathe off the run game, throwing it over 100 times in the last two weeks, they're also falling short in receiving. In the same span as Ben Roethlisberger has completed 69 passes, his receivers have dropped 15 passes.

"I expect guys to make routine plays routinely," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "When there is a pattern of that not happening, then we have to look at who we are throwing the ball to. The coaching of catching the football for those who are employed to do it at this level is not something that I have a lot of patience for, it's not something that any of us have a lot of patience for. Those guys job is to catch the football, particularly routine ones."

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said he remains confident in his receivers to turn their drop situation around. One issue he pointed to was the lack of Roethlisberger during practice.

As the Steelers navigated through a three-game stretch in 12 days, their 38-year-old quarterback took rest time. Roethlisberger wasn't involved in practice between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team games before his receivers dropped seven passes on Monday night.

So, what can the Steelers do to solve their drops problem? JuJu Smith-Schuster says nothing.

"Coach [Tomlin] has always been pretty transparent. If you can't do your job, then we'll get someone to do it," Smith-Schuster said. "That's what he's always said and he's proven that ... We take it very personal that it's just motivation to get better and catch the balls."

The reasoning behind the dropped passes stems from a group of talented receivers who want to make plays. Sometimes, too much.

"It's more people trying to make a play before it happens," Smith-Schuster said. "A lot of times, you'll see the guy try to run before catching the ball. Just trying to get upfield. It's very simple. These are easy passes that we're doing. We're doing nothing too crazy ... This is something that [the receivers] have been doing their whole life so I don't really say much."

Fichtner confirmed the group is continuing to work with jugs machines and will have Roethlisberger back at practice for the remainder of the week. This is the first time in two games that the Steelers will have a "normal" practice schedule before Sunday, which should help their current state.

Realistically, the Steelers don't have more options at wide receiver. Dion Cane is the only reasonable call-up from the practice squad, but even using him to replace someone like Diontae Johnson or Chase Claypool seems drastic.

The ups and downs of a season come, even for the Steelers. They've experienced the mental and physical exhaustion from everything 2020 has thrown at them.

This time, the receivers are the ones dealing with the blow. And without a strong run game, it's only more pressure to find be the lifeline of the offense.

"It puts a lot of pressure on the passing game when the running game isn't there because there's a balance we try to have throughout the season," Smith-Schuster said. "When one doesn't work, we try to lean on the other and the defense can play it perfectly against the pass game."

All eyes are on these receivers to step up after a miserable two weeks of football - fans, coaches, teammates and opposing defenses included. It might take time to find the rhythm they had for the first half of the season, but even if it's not there right now, there's nothing this team can do but let their core five work out the kinks.

"I’m not going to worry too much about pulling them aside and having a heart-to-heart like you need to catch the ball," Roethlisberger said. "I need to give them balls that are more catchable, and I need to be my best so they can be at their best. When they are at their best, we are pretty good."

